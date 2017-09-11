Image copyright North Wales Police Image caption Raymond Nolan, 49, and Robert Smith, 40, booked into hotels using false details and stolen credit cards

Two Liverpool men have been jailed after a string of burglaries from hotels across north Wales.

Raymond Nolan, 49, and Robert Smith, 40, booked into the Kinmel Manor Hotel, Abergele, Conwy, last May using fake details and stolen credit cards.

The pair admitted stealing £15,000 from the hotel during a hearing at Caernarfon Crown Court.

Jailing the pair, Judge Huw Rees said they had made it their "life's work to commit offences of dishonesty".

The pair, who have served previous jail time for dishonesty offences, were arrested in Scotland in June.

Nolan also pleaded guilty to stealing £11,000 from Bodelwyddan Castle Hotel, Denbighshire, the attempted burglary of the Waterloo, Betws-y-Coed, Conwy and the Wild Pheasant Hotel at Llangollen, Denbighshire.

He was jailed for three years and four months. Smith, who also pleaded guilty to the attempted burglary at the Wild Pheasant, was jailed for two years and eight months.