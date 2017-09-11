Image caption A Manx Shearwater chick on Skomer Island

Hundreds of Manx Shearwater seabirds have been found stranded on Newgale Beach in Pembrokeshire after being blown ashore by high winds.

The birds breed on Skomer Island during the summer and migrate to Argentina in September.

An RSPCA team have gone to the site to begin the rescue operation.

Ellie West from the charity said: "Many get blown off course - and while their build is excellent for swimming, it can lead them to struggle on dry land."

On Thursday, a Manx Shearwater found in the middle of a road in Aberystwyth. It had been disorientated by high winds and was taken to Gower Bird Hospital for rehabilitation before an anticipated release back to the wild.

The charity is warning the public to be careful when they see stranded birds as they have a sharp beak.