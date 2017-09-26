Image copyright Getty Images

People in Wales who exercise regularly are more likely to drink above the recommended alcohol allowance than those who do no sport, a report has said.

The National Survey for Wales found 58% of people who exercise three times or more a week drink within the limit.

That is compared to 77% of people who did no exercise.

Dr Britt Hallingberg, of Cardiff University, said it could be down to the social aspect of sport.

"It's really hard to disentangle these relationships. The relationships between sport and alcohol use among older adults might be there for reasons that are different from young people, due to personality and sensation seeking," she told BBC Radio Wales' Good Morning Wales programme.

"Maybe young people who participate in sport are the same people who just go on to drink alcohol anyway."

Dr Hallingberg, who specialises in looking at the relationship between sport and alcohol, added: "Sport helps create social networks, so young people make friends through sports, and then they just happen to go out and engage in alcohol use.

"And also there's been a lot about the role of the alcohol industry as well."

The UK-wide guidelines suggest:

Adults should not drink more than 14 units of alcohol a week - about six pints of standard strength beer/lager or seven 175ml glasses of wine

Alcohol intake of those 14 units should be spread over three or more days

That there is no "safe" amount of alcohol to drink during pregnancy

Fewer adults who do sport regularly were smokers compared to those who exercised less

Looking at alcohol use more generally, the survey of 10,000 people found 31% of adults exceeded the recommended guidelines.

But 17% of Welsh adults are non-drinkers, while 15% said they were binge or heavy drinkers.

But the survey also found adults who take part in sport three times a week or more were more likely to have healthy lifestyle behaviours than those who exercise less than once a week.

It said a lower proportion of adults who did sport regularly were smokers compared to those who exercised less.

About 45% of people who exercise regularly were a healthy weight, compared to 35% of people who did less sport.