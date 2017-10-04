Your Pictures: 27 September - 3 October 2017

  • 4 October 2017
A weekly round-up of pictures from around Wales.

  • Cenarth falls and mill on the Carmarthenshire/Ceredigion border Martyn Jenkins

    Autumn feeling: This misty shot of Cenarth falls and mill on the Carmarthenshire/Ceredigion border was taken by Martyn Jenkins. Would you like to see your picture featured? Send it to newsonlinepictures@bbc.co.uk with your details and information about how you came to take the photograph.

  • The sun setting at Whiteford on the Gower Ashley Williams

    The sun setting at Whiteford on the Gower, as seen by Ashley Williams.

  • Night scene with stars at Rhossili @TBowphotography

    The sky at night - Tom Bow captured this starry scene at Rhossili, Gower.

  • Pontlottyn Katarzyna Kos

    Ray of light: This stunning picture overlooking Pontlottyn was captured by Katarzyna Kos.

  • Bird eating berries Nick Williams

    Berries for breakfast: Nick Williams snapped this bird in Cardiff.

  • Parys copper mine on Anglesey Georgina Cocker

    Dig this: Georgina Cocker captured Parys copper mine on Anglesey.

  • Autumn leaves on the ground at Stackpole Court Nigel J Bevans

    Stackpole Court, captured on a crisp autumnal morning by Nigel J Bevans.

  • Craig y Nos woods Chris Phillips

    Chris Phillips was enjoying a walk at Craig-y-Nos woods in Powys when he saw these twisting tree trunks.

  • Lighthouse Steve Liddiard

    Cormorants watch the sun go down at Whiteford Sands lighthouse in Gower, as seen by Steve Liddiard.

  • Laugharne Castle Sue Browning

    The sun beamed down on Laugharne Castle for this snap by Sue Browning as she took a walk around the coast.

  • Cregennan lakes Gareth Wright

    Gareth Wright captured Cregennan lakes at Cadair Idris, Dolgellau, through the mist.

  • Dog on Broad Haven beach Clem Stevenson

    Clem Stevenson took this picture of his Papillon dog on an evening walk across Broad Haven's North Beach.

