Your Pictures: 27 September - 3 October 2017
A weekly round-up of pictures from around Wales.
-
Martyn Jenkins
Autumn feeling: This misty shot of Cenarth falls and mill on the Carmarthenshire/Ceredigion border was taken by Martyn Jenkins. Would you like to see your picture featured? Send it to newsonlinepictures@bbc.co.uk with your details and information about how you came to take the photograph.
-
Ashley Williams
The sun setting at Whiteford on the Gower, as seen by Ashley Williams.
-
@TBowphotography
The sky at night - Tom Bow captured this starry scene at Rhossili, Gower.
-
Katarzyna Kos
Ray of light: This stunning picture overlooking Pontlottyn was captured by Katarzyna Kos.
-
Nick Williams
Berries for breakfast: Nick Williams snapped this bird in Cardiff.
-
Georgina Cocker
Dig this: Georgina Cocker captured Parys copper mine on Anglesey.
-
Nigel J Bevans
Stackpole Court, captured on a crisp autumnal morning by Nigel J Bevans.
-
Chris Phillips
Chris Phillips was enjoying a walk at Craig-y-Nos woods in Powys when he saw these twisting tree trunks.
-
Steve Liddiard
Cormorants watch the sun go down at Whiteford Sands lighthouse in Gower, as seen by Steve Liddiard.
-
Sue Browning
The sun beamed down on Laugharne Castle for this snap by Sue Browning as she took a walk around the coast.
-
Gareth Wright
Gareth Wright captured Cregennan lakes at Cadair Idris, Dolgellau, through the mist.
-
Clem Stevenson
Clem Stevenson took this picture of his Papillon dog on an evening walk across Broad Haven's North Beach.