Image copyright Bafta Cymru Image caption John Rhys-Davies starred as Gimli in the Lord of the Rings and Sallah in the Indiana Jones films

Actor John Rhys-Davies and screenwriter Abi Morgan will be honoured with special awards by Bafta Cymru.

Rhys-Davies, who starred in the Lord of the Rings trilogy, will receive the Special Award for Outstanding Contribution to Film and Television.

Morgan will become the 13th recipient of the Siân Phillips Award, which has previously been won by the likes of Rhys Ifans, Ruth Jones and Rob Brydon.

The announcement was made on Thursday ahead of the ceremony on 8 October.

Image copyright Bafta Cymru Image caption Abi Morgan received an Emmy nomination for writing newsroom drama The Hour

Morgan, from Cardiff, was voted by the Bafta Cymru committee as the winner of the Siân Phillips Award, which recognises Welsh people who have made a significant contribution to international television production and feature filmmaking.

Hannah Raybould, director of Bafta Cymru, said: "The Bafta Cymru committee recognises Abi Morgan's talents and her huge contribution to such an array of films and television programmes, including The Iron Lady with Meryl Streep as Margaret Thatcher and Shame, co-written with Steve McQueen."

Rhys-Davies was raised in Ammanford, Carmarthenshire, and has appeared in over 150 films and television shows in an acting career spanning more than 40 years.

Bafta Cymru said they were looking forward to recognising his "extensive" career at the ceremony.