Welsh climber killed in Yosemite National Park rockslide
- 28 September 2017
- From the section Wales
A Welsh climber has been killed by a rockslide in Yosemite National Park in California, officials have said.
The man was trapped alongside his partner when rocks fell from El Capitan, a rock formation above Yosemite Valley.
It happened shortly before 14:00 local time (21:00 BST) on Wednesday.
The woman remains in a "critical condition" after being airlifted from the collapse, park officials said.