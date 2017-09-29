Image copyright Getty Images/Met Office

A yellow weather warning for rain covering the whole of Wales has been issued for Sunday and Monday.

The Met Office said as much as (4in (100mm) of rain could fall on uplands, with winds gusting up to 50 or 60mph (80-95km/h) in exposed coastal areas.

It comes as about 25,000 runners prepare to start the Cardiff Half Marathon on Sunday morning.

Organisers have already told participants to be prepared for the weather.

"Keep and eye on the forecast, dress appropriately and consider wearing a waterproof jacket or base layer," runners have been told, with the race starting at 10:00 BST.

Forecasters said the rain will move in over Saturday evening into Sunday morning, becoming heavy in the early hours.

But it should start to clear southeastwards as the day progresses.

However, more persistent rain is expected to sweep in on Monday, especially in the south-west.

The yellow weather "be aware" warning is in force from midnight on Sunday until 18:00 on Monday, October 2.