Your Pictures: 4 October - 10 October 2017
A weekly round-up of pictures from around Wales.
-
Tracey Dunford
Making a splash - rowers take on a sea challenge off Penarth in Vale of Glamorgan, captured by Tracey Dunford. Would you like to see your picture featured? Send it to newsonlinepictures@bbc.co.uk with your details and information about how you came to take the photograph.
-
Steve Liddiard
Star gazing: Steve Liddiard captured the stars as light faded over Langland Bay in Swansea.
-
Mandy Llewellyn
Sleepy at sunrise: Mandy Llewellyn captured this early morning shot in Tenby.
-
James Whelan
Autumnal reflections: This colourful scene was captured at sunrise by James Whelan at the Punchbowl, near Blaenavon.
-
Ela Fraczkowska
This pair were bracing themselves for a swim at Southerndown in Vale of Glamorgan, courtesy of Ela Fraczkowska.
-
Angela Hunt
The sun goes down from the lofty heights of Twmbarlwm Iron Age hill fort in Cwmcarn forest, Caerphilly county, as seen by Angela Hunt.
-
Gareth Thompson
Sunrise over the wind farm at Mynydd-y-Gaer, above Pencoed, near Bridgend, as snapped by Gareth Thompson.
-
William James
Stormy clouds gathering over the estuary in Cardigan, Ceredigion, in this photo taken by William James.
-
Richard Moult
This colourful sunset over Worms Head, at Rhossili, Gower, was captured by Richard Moult.
-
John Bendle
The calm waters of this reservoir in the Elan Valley, in Powys, were captured by John Bendle.
-
Rebecca Jones
Rebecca Jones spotted this autumnal scene while walking through Bute Park, in Cardiff.
-
Mike Gardiner
Pontsticill reservoir, which lies between the counties of Powys and Merthyr Tydfil, taken by Mike Gardiner
