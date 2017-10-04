Wind and rain weather warning for north and mid Wales
- 4 October 2017
Wales
Forecasters have issued a yellow "be aware" weather warning for north and mid Wales.
The Met Office said westerly winds will bring gusts of 40-50mph (64-80km), which could reach 60mph (96km) in places.
Rain will also be heavy, especially over north Wales, and could bring the potential for disruption to transport and power supplies.
The warning is in place between 21:00 BST on Wednesday and 09:00 on Thursday.