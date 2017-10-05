From the section

Investment totalling £8.2m is to be spent on 90 new vehicles for the Welsh Ambulance Service.

The Welsh Government cash will fund 18 emergency ambulances, 67 non-emergency patient transport service vehicles and five specialist hazardous response team vehicles.

Health Secretary Vaughan Gething said the service "continues to experience a growing demand" every year.

It currently has more than 700 vehicles in its fleet across Wales.

Ambulance operations director Richard Lee said: "It's vital that we have a modern fleet capable of responding to everyone's needs."