A man killed in a three-vehicle crash on the A470 has been named as Andrew James Griffiths.

The collision, involving two cars and a lorry, happened between Merthyr Tydfil and Brecon in Powys at about 17:30 BST on Monday.

The 35-year-old from Merthyr Tydfil died at the scene of the crash at Storey Arms on Monday.

Dyfed-Powys Police said the cause of the crash was still being investigated.