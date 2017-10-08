Image copyright Traffic Wales

A major road in Carmarthenshire was closed on Sunday after a milk tanker caught fire.

The A48 was closed between Carmarthen and Nantycaws after the vehicle caught fire just before 16:00 BST.

Two fire crews were sent to tackle the blaze and a Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said the tanker driver received a precautionary check from an ambulance crew.

The road had reopened by 17:00.