Carmarthen A48 reopens after closure due to tanker fire
- 8 October 2017
- From the section Wales
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A major road in Carmarthenshire was closed on Sunday after a milk tanker caught fire.
The A48 was closed between Carmarthen and Nantycaws after the vehicle caught fire just before 16:00 BST.
Two fire crews were sent to tackle the blaze and a Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said the tanker driver received a precautionary check from an ambulance crew.
The road had reopened by 17:00.