The shortlist for the Wales Book of the Year awards for 2017 has been announced.

There are 10 prizes on offer for works of fiction, creative non-fiction and poetry in English and Welsh.

As well as awards in those three categories, there is also a People's Choice winner and an overall winner in both languages.

The winners will be announced at a ceremony in Cardiff's Tramshed on 13 November.

English language shortlist

The Roland Mathias Poetry Award

What Possessed Me by John Freeman

The Other City by Rhiannon Hooson

Psalmody by Maria Apichella

The Rhys Davies Trust Fiction Award

Pigeon by Alys Conran

Cove by Cynan Jones

Ritual, 1969 by Jo Mazelis

The Creative Non-Fiction Award

The Tradition by Peter Lord

Jumpin' Jack Flash by Keiron Pim

The Black Prince of Florence by Catherine Fletcher

The judges for the English prizes are author Tyler Keevil, academic Dimitra Fimi and poet Jonathan Edwards.

Welsh language shortlist

Poetry Award

Chwilio am Dan by Elis Dafydd

Llinynnau by Aled Lewis Evans

Bylchau by Aneirin Karadog

Fiction Award

Ymbelydredd by Guto Dafydd

Iddew by Dyfed Edwards

Y Gwreiddyn by Caryl Lewis

Creative Non-Fiction Award

Gwenallt by Alan Llwyd

Optimist Absoliwt by Menna Elfyn

Cofio Dic, Idris Reynolds

The judges are critic Catrin Beard, author and poet Mari George and bookshop owner Eirian James.

The winners of each category will receive £1,000, while the overall winners will get an additional £3,000.