Heavy rain expected across north west Wales
- 11 October 2017
- From the section North West Wales
Heavy rain is expected across parts of north west Wales until 15:00 BST on Wednesday.
The Met Office warned flooding was likely in parts of Conwy, Gwynedd and Anglesey.
It added that spray and surface water on roads was likely to make journey times longer.
Up to 8cm (3in) of rain could fall in the region.