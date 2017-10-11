North West Wales

Heavy rain expected across north west Wales

A map showing heavy rain expected Image copyright Met Office

Heavy rain is expected across parts of north west Wales until 15:00 BST on Wednesday.

The Met Office warned flooding was likely in parts of Conwy, Gwynedd and Anglesey.

It added that spray and surface water on roads was likely to make journey times longer.

Up to 8cm (3in) of rain could fall in the region.