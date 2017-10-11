Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The attack is alleged to have happened at a Labour Party rally attended by Jeremy Corbyn

A police officer is being investigated after an alleged assault on a photographer at a Labour Party rally in Conwy county.

The Metropolitan Police officer allegedly restrained the photographer on the ground at the event in Colwyn Bay on 7 June.

The photographer claims he suffered injuries and damage to his photographic equipment.

He has complained to the Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC).

The police watchdog is looking into the alleged attack during the campaign rally attended by Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn the day before the General Election.

The IPCC said it had launched a criminal probe over the alleged use of force by the officer, who was working for the Royalty and Specialist Protection Command.

The officer has been informed he is under investigation for potential common assault and criminal damage.

IPCC commissioner Cindy Butts said: "This was an incident that occurred in public view at a large event and to maintain public confidence this matter is now being investigated by the IPCC.

"We are examining the force used and its appropriateness in the circumstances."