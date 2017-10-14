Bryn Terfel Scholarship: Six battle it out for prize
Six of Wales' most talented young performers will compete for the 2017 Bryn Terfel Scholarship.
They were chosen by a panel of judges following their performances at this year's Urdd Eisteddfod.
The winner of the scholarship will receive £4,000 towards developing their talent.
The finalists, all aged under 25, will be judged at a concert in Bridgend but opera singer Bryn Terfel will not be present at the event.
In a message of support, he said: "Go for it, this is your chance to shine."
The finalists
Daniel Calan Jones, from Cardiff, wants to attract more people to clog dancing
Harry Lovell-Jones, from Cardiff, wants a career with a professional orchestra
John Ieuan Jones, from Colwyn Bay, Conwy county, wants to be a performer
Megan Llyn, from Sarn, near Pwllheli, Gwynedd, is an actress
Sioned Llewelyn, from Efailwen, near Clunderwen, Carmarthenshire, wants to be a professional singer in light operas and musicals
Cedron Sion, from Porthmadog, Gwynedd, wants to be an actor