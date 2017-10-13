Image copyright Family photograph Image caption Elsie Scully-Hicks died two weeks after being formally adopted

The first photograph of the baby girl at the centre of a Cardiff murder trial has been released to the public.

Elsie Scully-Hicks was 18 months old when she died after suffering catastrophic injuries in May last year.

Her adoptive father, Matthew Scully-Hicks, 31, of Delabole, Cornwall, is on trial at Cardiff Crown Court and denies her murder.

The photograph was issued by South Wales Police after judge Mrs Justice Nicola Davies approved its release.

On Thursday, the jury heard evidence from paramedic Jonathan Aberg.

Reading from his notes, he said: "Dad reported child screamed out as in pain and collapsed. Called 999. CPR commenced."

Paul Lewis QC, prosecuting, previously told the jury that Mr Scully-Hicks had never told his husband, police or doctors that Elsie had screamed out.

Mr Aberg added: "He (Matthew Scully-Hicks) directed us round to the right to where the child was. I believe she was on her back.

"She appeared lifeless. A little blue. We started CPR. She wasn't breathing. She had no pulse."

On Wednesday, a former neighbour of the Scully-Hicks family, James Bevan, told the jury he heard offensive swear words being shouted at the infant.

Elsie died in the early hours of 29 May 2016, two weeks after being formally adopted.

She had been taken in by the couple eight months previously but in that time had suffered several injuries including a fractured ankle and a fall down the stairs.

Medical tests before she died showed she had suffered haemorrhages to her brain.

Post-mortem examinations revealed she had also suffered broken ribs, a fractured left femur and a fractured skull.

The trial continues.