Calls are being made for the Union Jack to be changed to a Welsh flag on driving licences.

The Union Jack was introduced on licences two years ago but some feel it should be replaced by a Welsh flag for motorists in Wales.

Rhydian Hughes, a driving instructor from Conwy, started a petition which now has more than 1,300 signatures.

A spokesman for the DVLA said any changes would be "extremely expensive".

Mr Hughes told BBC Wales' Newyddion 9 programme the inclusion of the Union Jack did not "acknowledge that Wales is a nation".

He added it showed a "lack of respect" towards the Welsh.

'Complex change'

The petition states: "Since we are a country in our own right, it is not acceptable that the union flag, instead of our own national flag, 'Y Ddraig Goch' (The Red Dragon), is used on our driving licences.

"Many of our citizens consider themselves Welsh and not British and we feel that it's our right to have our own national flag on this important document."

In response, the DVLA spokesman said: "To provide a choice of national symbols would be extremely expensive and complex.

"It would also result in a large number of different variations of GB driving licences."

In 2015, calls to offer motorists the option of a Welsh flag on driving licences were rejected by the UK government.