Image copyright PA Image caption Alice Evans said the pair had been "blacklisted" after the 2002 incident

Harvey Weinstein tried to scupper the careers of Welsh actor Ioan Gruffudd and his wife Alice Evans after she rejected his advances, she has claimed.

Writing in the Daily Telegraph she said the film producer asked her to go into a bathroom with him so he could "touch" and "kiss" her.

After the "sinister" incident she was "never again considered for a Weinstein film, and neither was Ioan", she said.

Gruffudd's publicist has been asked to comment.

Her claims come amid a slew of sexual harassment allegations against Weinstein that have prompted police investigations in both the US and UK.

A spokesman for Weinstein has said that he denies any allegations of non-consensual contact.

Evans, who married the actor from Aberdare, Rhondda Cynon Taff in 2007, said the incident happened in a hotel bar in Cannes in 2002 where she had been promoting a film.

Image caption Ioan Gruffudd is best known for his lead role in the film Hornblower

She said Gruffudd had auditioned for Weinstein the day before and as she backed away from him he said: "Let's hope it all works out for your boyfriend".

Later the same evening she approached Weinstein and he said: 'Do I know you?', before walking away, she added.

"Those of us who failed the 'Harvey test' stopped working", she explained, adding she had been "blacklisted".

She said the encounter "affected me for years".

On Tuesday she tweeted: "Anyone in the business who says they didn't know about #Harvey Weinstein is lying."