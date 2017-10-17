Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Catherine Zeta-Jones said equality was being fought for in all workplaces

Harvey Weinstein's fall should be the end of "dinosaur" men preying on women, says actress Catherine Zeta-Jones.

The Oscar-winning star said that she hoped the scandal would be the "tipping point" in the treatment of women.

She added her hopes that "men thinking they can get away with that sort of behaviour is extinct as of now".

Her comments come as producer Harvey Weinstein of the Weinstein Company is accused by dozens of women of crimes ranging from sexual assault to rape.

Zeta-Jones spoke at the premiere of her movie, "Cocaine Grandmother", where she plays Colombian drug baron Griselda Blanco.

The Swansea-born star joked her character would use a blunt way of dealing with predators: "Shoot them in the head."

While she admitted that would not be her own approach, she said that as a woman "we still fight for equality in the workplace," and not just in Hollywood but in "any industry, corporation, school or college".

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Kate Beckinsale, Lysette Anthony and Gwyneth Paltrow are among dozens of actresses who have made allegations against Harvey Weinstein

Sexism and harassment was not "just a problem in the film, theatrical or TV industry," Zeta-Jones said. "It is rife everywhere. As women we get knocked down as being ambitious. Men don't get that. We should be proud of being ambitious, we shouldn't hide it."

She hoped lessons were learned from the Weinstein controversy, "otherwise we truly are stuck in a world that's very sad and very destructive".