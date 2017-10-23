Image copyright Woodkern/Getty Images

A law to set a minimum price for selling alcohol in Wales is being unveiled later.

Ministers believe tackling excessive drinking could save a life a week and mean 1,400 fewer hospital admissions a year.

Pricing is seen as a "missing link" in public health efforts, alongside better awareness and treatment.

Under a 50p-a-unit formula, a typical can of cider would be at least £1 and a bottle of wine at least £4.69.

A typical litre of vodka, for example, would have to cost more than £20.

Alcohol experts from Sheffield University have studied the health picture, drinks market and consumption patterns in Wales.

The research has helped produce a formula based on the percentage strength of the alcohol and its volume to develop the minimum unit price (MUP).

While alcohol consumption levels have been falling in recent years, health officials are concerned that:

Binge drinking is still a problem with young people; there is also an issue with the over-50s

There were 463 alcohol-related deaths in Wales in 2015-16

There were 54,000 alcohol-related hospital admissions

Cheap drink in supermarkets and other licensed stores is the main target and the law will also address the issue of special offers in its fine detail.

Alcohol sold below 50p per unit makes up 72% of the beer sales in Welsh shops and supermarkets, 78% of the cider sales, 42% of the wine and 66% of the spirits.

The research suggests that although high-risk drinkers make up only a quarter of people who drink alcohol, they drink 72% of all alcohol consumed and account for 65% of all spending.

"There is a very clear and direct link between levels of excessive drinking and the availability of cheap alcohol," said Public Health Minister Rebecca Evans.

"So we need to take decisive action now to address the affordability of alcohol, as part of wider efforts to tackle alcohol related harm."

It has been claimed it could save the NHS £6.5m a year by reducing the impact on hospitals while boosting the Welsh economy by £44m a year by reducing workplace absence and crime.

Researchers said 42% of the alcohol bought by high-risk drinkers in poverty is of the cheaper variety - against 21% for moderate drinkers in poverty.

But officials believe more affluent high-risk drinkers will also respond to price changes and they insisted it was not a tax but a tool to change behaviour.

Image caption Rebecca Evans at alcohol recovery project

Chief Medical Officer Dr Frank Atherton said: "It will have a small impact on moderate drinkers.

"The most substantial effects will be experienced by harmful and hazardous drinkers, who are more likely to consume cheaper and higher-strength alcohol products."

But Alex Loveland, a recovering alcoholic who supports people with dependency, is worried that it will not help them.

"They're going to try to get alcohol by any means necessary and I think it will put more strain on very underprivileged people," he said.

The Welsh Retail Consortium has also expressed concern that minimum price may hit less affluent, moderate consumers of alcohol "whilst not necessarily having the desired impact on problem drinkers".

The legislation is back on the table five years after the Welsh Government first looked at introducing it.

Legislation barrier

The measure had been removed from the most recent public health law as Scotland faced court challenges to its own legislation.

The Supreme Court is expected to give its judgement within weeks to an attempt to block Scotland's minimum price legislation from being introduced.

However, if all goes well, ministers in Wales hope it would become law by summer 2018.

Councils would enforce the legislation through their existing inspection and trading standards regime - with powers of entry, prosecution and to issue fixed penalty notices.

Talks have been held with local government about funding towards its initial introduction.