Your Pictures: 25 October - 31 October 2017
A weekly round-up of your pictures from around Wales.
-
Matthew Jones
This long-exposure photo of the Sgwd Gwladus Waterfall at Pontneddfechan in Glynneath was taken by Matthew Jones.
-
Christopher Reynolds
Sunset surf at Porthcawl's Rest Bay, courtesy of Christopher Reynolds.
-
Iwan Williams
A misty Craig Cwm Silyn in Snowdonia, captured by Iwan Williams.
-
Nick Dallimore
A moody view above Llyn Padarn in Snowdonia, taken by walker Nick Dallimore.
-
Paul Wallace
This rainbow over the Elan Valley, Powys, was captured by Paul Wallace.
-
Mel Garside
Strange discoveries while hiking in Snowdonia, taken by Mel Garside, set the scene for Halloween.
-
Guto Jones
Guto Jones captured this view of Peiran Falls on the Hafod Estate at Pontrhydygroes in Ceredigion.
-
Brooke Evans-Harris
Brooke Evans-Harries spies her sister Rowan on top of a rock at Broad Haven, Pembrokeshire.
-
Danny Jones
Danny Jones shot this view of Penmaenpool Bridge in Dolgellau, Gwynedd.
-
Marcus Evans
A lone fisherman settles down for an evening fishing on the River Conwy at Deganwy, Conwy county, by Marcus Evans.
-
Tracey Dunford
Tracey Dunford captured this robin at Forest Farm in Cardiff.
-
Steven Trahearn
Penarth Pier in Vale of Glamorgan, as seen by Steven Trahearn, of Barry.