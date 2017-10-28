Image copyright Crown copyright

An invasive species of limpet could soon be helping to treat medical conditions from cancer to nerve and bone regeneration.

Bio-science firm Mikota has been studying slipper limpets off the Pembrokeshire coast.

It is believed they arrived on the hulls of US ships in North Atlantic Convoys during World War Two.

The limpets have two potentially life-saving biomaterials, according to the Pembroke Dock firm.

Boss Alex Muhlholzl said: "We'd already been working on the therapeutic qualities of certain types of crabs and fish, so we decided to take a look if slipper limpets contained the same proteins, killing two birds with one stone so to speak, by taking something that everyone wants to get rid of."

Bioscience firm Mikota hopes it can develop its discoveries further

He said hemocyanin, found in their blood, has proven to be effective in treating breast and bladder cancer, while the collagen from their tough fleshy foot can be used in regenerative medicine, including advanced wound care, bone and nerve repair and breast reconstruction.

"Collagen is found in virtually every living organism, but what's different about the marine collagen from slipper limpets is that it's stable at a range of temperatures in line with collagen from cows, pigs and humans.

"Most sea creatures live in much colder environments than the human body, so until now the only thermally stable sources of collagen were pigs, cattle, and other mammals.

"Hemocyanin - as well as being useful for retarding tumour growth in its own right - is also a protein adjuvant.

"That means it will bind itself to other medicines and make them easier for the body to detect."

He explained that this has the double benefit of not only reducing the amount of medicines required and, therefore, the cost, but also avoiding the potential side-effects associated with larger doses.

The company is collaborating with the Innovate UK project and Cardiff University, but are seeking further partners to continue developing their discoveries.