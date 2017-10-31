Image copyright NRW Image caption Clare Pillman joined the civil service in 1990

Wales' biggest non-government body has a new chief executive.

Clare Pillman has been appointed to lead Natural Resources Wales (NRW) from February 2018.

She is currently director for culture, tourism and sport at the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport in Westminster.

From Flintshire, Ms Pillman will succeed the retiring Emyr Roberts and be in charge of 1,900 staff.

NRW was set up in 2013, in a merger of three environmental bodies - the Environment Agency, Countryside Council for Wales and Forestry Commission Wales.

But it has faced reduced funding and staff numbers and some difficult headlines in recent years.

It included a 2016 survey of staff which suggested only 10% felt NRW was well managed.

Ms Pillman, a Welsh learner, is currently responsible for bodies such as Historic England, Visit Britain, UK Sport and the Royal Parks.

She previously ran Her Majesty's Courts Service in Wales and won an Eisteddfod award for her contribution to bilingualism in the justice system.

"NRW is an extraordinary organisation with a wide and aspirational remit, a strong and committed professional workforce and a vital role in ensuring the sustainability of Wales' unique landscapes," she said.

Ms Pillman added that she looked forward to working with staff "to take the important work of NRW to the next level".

She grew up on a smallholding five miles from her current home at Nercwys near Mold.