Crime gang admits drugs supply in south Wales
Fourteen people have admitted to conspiring to sell heroin and crack cocaine following a major police operation tackling organised crime in south Wales.
The defendants, aged between 18 and 48, were remanded in custody at a hearing at Swansea Crown Court.
They will be sentenced in February. Judge Keith Thomas warned them to expect custodial sentences.
Operation Blue Thames saw 80 properties searched and several raids carried out.
More than 600 police officers were involved in the six-month operation earlier this year.
South Wales Police has made a total of 55 arrests to date, with more than 40 in the Swansea and Neath areas.
Det Insp Dave Peart, who led the operation, said: "South Wales Police remains committed to tackling the drug dealing and violence associated with these gangs.
"This enforcement highlights our tough approach to effectively addressing these issues.
"Ultimately, our aim is to make south Wales a hostile environment for organised crime groups."
The following pleaded guilty to two counts of conspiring to sell Class A drugs, namely heroin and crack cocaine at Swansea Crown Court:
- Kerri Leanne Inger, 31, Swansea
- Jonathan Harling, 24, Swansea
- Sophie Catherine Colfer, 27, Morriston, Swansea
- Nigel Dixon, 43, Swansea
- David Ross Parry, 33, Swansea
- Michael Chalk, 48, Upper Killay, Swansea
- Phillipa Jane Turner, 29, Upper Killay, Swansea
- Ahmed Hussain, 29, Swansea
- Mustafa Mohamed, 29, Swansea
- Elen Ekpaloba, 21, Brent, London
- Fahima Jama, 22
- Jordan Barton, 18, Newport
- James Smith, 29, Rogerstone, Newport
Colfer and Dixon pleaded guilty to an additional two counts of conspiring to sell heroin and crack cocaine.
And Nichola Davies, 37, from Swansea, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiring to sell heroin.