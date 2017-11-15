Your Pictures in Wales: 8-14 November 2017

A weekly selection of your pictures from around Wales.

  Eric Scadding took this picture of Gwrych Castle near Colwyn Bay.

    Eric Scadding took this picture of Gwrych Castle near Colwyn Bay. If you would like your picture to be included, email it to newsonlinepictures@bbc.co.uk with your details and information about how you came to take the image.

    A splash of autumn could be seen at Pembroke Castle, as captured by Caroline Villiers

    Early morning on Penarth Pier, taken by Thomas Clode

    This shot of Three Cliffs Bay, Gower, was taken by Jonathan Howells

    On the moo-ve: Eleri Halliday took this shot on a trip to the Elan Valley, Powys

    Sunrise on Pen y Fan in the Brecon Beacons reveals Remembrance Day tributes

    Llyn Padarn, Llanberis captured by Carole Lynes

    A splash of colour from this bright robin at Bosherston lily ponds, Pembrokeshire, as seen by Mandy Llewellyn

    Clayton Davies took this autumn scene at Cenarth Falls in the Teifi Valley

    Autumnal splendour on the Brecon and Monmouth canal, captured by Martyn Jenkins

    Another early morning shot, this time in Milford Haven, by Claire Byrne

    And finally, here is Eddie the golden retriever enjoying a day out on the beach at Southerndown near Bridgend, with owner Jo Coates-Williams

