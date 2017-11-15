Your Pictures in Wales: 8-14 November 2017
A weekly selection of your pictures from around Wales.
-
Eric Scadding
Eric Scadding took this picture of Gwrych Castle near Colwyn Bay. If you would like your picture to be included, email it to newsonlinepictures@bbc.co.uk with your details and information about how you came to take the image.
-
Caroline Villiers
A splash of autumn could be seen at Pembroke Castle, as captured by Caroline Villiers
-
Thomas Clode
Early morning on Penarth Pier, taken by Thomas Clode
-
Jonathan Howells
This shot of Three Cliffs Bay, Gower, was taken by Jonathan Howells
-
Eleri Halliday
On the moo-ve: Eleri Halliday took this shot on a trip to the Elan Valley, Powys
-
Andy Johnston / Countryman Images
Sunrise on Pen y Fan in the Brecon Beacons reveals Remembrance Day tributes
-
Albert Lynes
Llyn Padarn, Llanberis captured by Carole Lynes
-
Mandy Llewellyn
A splash of colour from this bright robin at Bosherston lily ponds, Pembrokeshire, as seen by Mandy Llewellyn
-
Clayton Davies
Clayton Davies took this autumn scene at Cenarth Falls in the Teifi Valley
-
Martyn Jenkins
Autumnal splendour on the Brecon and Monmouth canal, captured by Martyn Jenkins
-
Claire Byrne
Another early morning shot, this time in Milford Haven, by Claire Byrne
-
Jo Coates-Williams
And finally, here is Eddie the golden retriever enjoying a day out on the beach at Southerndown near Bridgend, with owner Jo Coates-Williams