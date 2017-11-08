Image caption The First Minister of Wales, Carwyn Jones, and Secretary of State Alun Cairns, will attend the ceremony.

The Welsh National Field of Remembrance at Cardiff Castle will open with a ceremony on Wednesday.

The field has more than 10,000 crosses and tributes of all different other faiths and is one of six across the UK.

The Fields of Remembrance are created by The Royal British Legion every November as a tribute to those who have died serving in the UK's armed forces.

First Minister Carwyn Jones will attend the ceremony and the Military Wives Choir (Defence Academy) will perform.

Welsh Secretary Alun Cairns will deliver the Welsh exhortation and plant his own personal tribute to those who have died in service.

"It will be an honour to pay my own personal tributes at the Field of Remembrance, and to commemorate those who fought - and continue to fight - in the service of our nation around the world," said Mr Cairns.

Wednesday's opening ceremony at Cardiff's Field of Remembrance, which will be open until 18 November, includes readings and a two minute silence.

There will be 120,000 tributes at six locations across the UK, including fields at Westminster Abbey and the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire.