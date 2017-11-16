Image copyright Getty Images

Allegations of non-recent sexual offences recorded against children have risen sharply in the last four years, according to the NSPCC.

Welsh police forces recorded 947 offences in 2016-17, up from 520 in 2013-14, the children's charity said.

The increase may be due to coverage of high-profile cases, it said.

North Wales Police recorded the most over that time with 1,317 cases, while South Wales Police saw 690, Dyfed-Powys had 569 and Gwent Police recorded 58.

NSPCC Wales head Des Mannion said it was "encouraging that so many are finally finding their voice in a climate today where they know they will be listened to and supported".

He added: "It doesn't matter whether the sexual abuse happened a year ago or 50 years ago, it is never too late to report it."

The NSPCC asked police forces in Wales and England how many sexual offences against under 18s were reported to them more than a year after they allegedly occurred.

Its data, obtained under the Freedom of Information Act, showed a total of 60,980 allegations of non-recent sexual offences since 2013, but not all forces provided full information.

Assistant Chief Constable Jon Drake, of South Wales Police, said the force was committed to tackling all reports of sexual abuse "regardless of when they occurred".

"The rise in non-recent reports of abuse is often attributed to coverage of high-profile cases involving celebrities and the like, and is something that we welcome as it demonstrates an increase in public confidence that such reports will be taken seriously and fully investigated," he said.

"South Wales Police urges anyone who has been the victim of sexual abuse to come forward, safe in the knowledge that they will be treated with respect and dignity by our specialist officers."

The other Welsh forces have been asked to comment.