Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Diana McCrea (right) admitted staff have a tough time and that more change was on the way

Workers at Wales' biggest quango are to be issued with a new type of staff survey, after previous questionnaires drew "disappointing" results.

Just 11% of respondents to the 2016 Natural Resources Wales (NRW) People Survey said they had confidence in senior managers' decisions.

The new survey will provide "more detail" about how to make improvements.

NRW's chairwoman said they needed to "get under the skin" of the negativity that staff were feeling.

"We could have repeated the survey exactly the same but we felt that we needed more detail," Diana McCrea told the assembly's Climate Change, Environment and Rural Affairs Committee.

She claimed the new survey's format was "well-established", having been used by the Wales Audit Office and staff of the Future Generations Commissioner.

Plans are in place to issue the questionnaire to NRW's 1,900 staff in January 2018.

Image copyright Ashley Charlwood/Getty Images Image caption The NRW is a watchdog for rivers, forestry and the countryside in Wales

The organisation was formed in April 2013 from the merger of three former environment bodies.

The NRW took over the functions of the Countryside Council for Wales, Forestry Commission Wales and the Environment Agency in Wales, as well as certain Welsh Government responsibilities.

Asked whether there had been an improvement in staff morale since the last survey was conducted in 2016, Ms McCrea said she was "not sure".

"I wouldn't like to judge the mood of our staff," she said.

"We have passionate staff, who have high expectations of working for NRW and for delivering for the environment.

"Their commitment and passion really has to be recognised. And they've faced unprecedented change over the last few years - it's been one change after the other, bringing the three organisations together. I think we probably underestimated that.

"We're not at the end of our journey yet, there's more change to come. We recognise that our staff have had a tough time and we thank them for keeping the day job going."