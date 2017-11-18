Children in Need raised £2.4m in Wales during Friday's fundraiser.

The total forms part of a record-breaking UK wide total of £50.1m on the night.

Money raised in Wales was slightly below last year's biggest total of £2.55m.

The appeal started in 1980 and has supported hundreds of projects helping disadvantaged children in Wales.

"Its been a fantastic few weeks or so with so much going on from abseiling, and cakes, to cycling and a young people's take over," said the charity's head in Wales Jemma Wray.