Your Pictures in Wales: 15-21 November 2017
A weekly selection of your pictures from around Wales.
Donald McNaught
Donald McNaught took this black and white shot of Penarth Pier in Vale of Glamorgan. If you would like your picture to be included, email it to newsonlinepictures@bbc.co.uk with your details and information about how you came to take the image.
Michael Lomax
Conwy Castle painted in light at night by Michael Lomax.
Thomas Clode
This chirpy robin was captured on camera by Thomas Clode at Forest Farm in Cardiff.
Leigh Griffiths-Cole
Poet Dylan Thomas's boathouse on the banks of Laugharne Estuary, in Carmarthenshire, was captured by Leigh Griffiths-Cole from Porthcawl.
Chris Brown
Chris Brown took this sunset picture of his best friend on Monknash beach in Vale of Glamorgan.
Alison Lucas
Alison Lucas captured the sunset over St Lythans burial chamber in Vale of Glamorgan.
Ceri Tracey
Frosty grass contrasts with sunlit trees in Wen Park, Nelson, Caerphilly county, as seen by Ceri Tracey.
Keris Thomas
The sun lights up the viaduct at Porthkerry Park in Barry, Vale of Glamorgan, as seen by Keris Thomas.
Sian Edmunds
Not a baaaad day for a walk: Sian Edmunds photographed this sheep at the Blorenge near Abergavenny, Monmouthshire.
Neale Lewis-Jones
Neale Lewis-Jones captured the fast flowing river at Capel Curig, Conwy county, while going for a walk on his birthday.
Mandy Llewellyn
Autumn reflections: Mandy Llewellyn took this picture at the Hidden Bridge at Stackpole, Pembrokeshire.
Dave Matthews
Dave Matthews was on Llanelli beach when he pictured this low cloud of Gower, Swansea.