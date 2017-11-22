Image copyright Google Image caption The couple were caught trying to make off from Cardiff's Walston Castle for a second time

A husband and wife ran off from three Beefeater restaurants without paying but were caught after returning to one of the venues, a court has heard.

Magistrates in Cardiff heard Rhiannon and Paul Brown, aged 46 and 50, got "kicks" by sneaking out of places.

They left branches in Port Talbot and Llantrisant but were recognised after leaving Cardiff's Walston Castle for a second time in three months.

The Caerphilly couple admitted four counts of making off without payment.

Magistrates heard the couple carried out the initial "dine and dash" crimes over a four-week period.

They ran up bills averaging £91 and were sentenced to 80 hours unpaid work each along with both having to repay the chain.