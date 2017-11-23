Image copyright Wales News Service Image caption Jamie Oaten (L) has admitted his role in the death crash, but Joseph Fettah (R) denies any wrongdoing

Two cars which were allegedly racing in the lead up to the death of a mother-of-two "couldn't have been going faster," a court has heard.

Jenna Miller was hit by Jamie Oaten, 24, who, along with Joseph Fettah, 20, was speeding on a Barry road last year.

Evidence from the senior collision investigator PC Chris Goddard revealed both cars were being driven at more than 70mph just before the impact.

Mr Fettah, from Rhoose, denies death by dangerous driving.

PC Goddard told Cardiff Crown Court Oaten's Audi A5 and the Volkswagen Golf driven by Mr Fettah were travelling at 76mph (122 km/h) and 72mph (116 km/h) respectively.

The cars had accelerated from a set of traffic lights a quarter of a mile (400m) away from the petrol station where the crash happened.

PC Goddard said both cars were running at speeds close to their maximum over that distance and "in reality, they could not have got more out of the cars".

Ms Miller's Mazda was hit from the side by Oaten's Audi, knocking her car almost 15m (49ft) across the road.

Jenna Miller was taken to hospital but died from her injuries

The court heard that Mr Fettah and Oaten did not know each other, and there was no previous evidence to suggest dangerous driving before they reached the lights, but one witness "assumed they were racing".

Defence lawyer Gregg Bull said the witness had only seen "two cars driving in convoy at high speed".

Sinead Horrigan told the court she was returning from a McDonald's on Cardiff Road towards Barry at about 21:15 GMT.

"The Audi passed me first, followed closely by the Golf," she said, "They were close to 90-100mph easily. They were very close."

Joseph Fettah is on trial at Cardiff Crown Court

She said she looked in her rear view mirror and the pair travelled a large distance in a short time.

"I knew something was wrong," she told the jury.

"I saw the ABS [anti-lock braking system] lights of the Golf flash so I knew they had heavily braked."

The court was also told that Mr Fettah was later spotted at the scene as a number of people gathered to see what had happened.

She said she turned around and drove back to the garage where she saw the Audi had crashed with Mrs Miller's Mazda. The Golf, she added, had left the scene.

Ms Horrigan went to try to help 30-year-old Ms Miller in her car. "I could tell she was seriously injured," she added.

The trial continues.