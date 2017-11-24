Image copyright baranozdemir/Getty Images

Cancer statistics show for the first time how quickly people are being diagnosed in different parts of Wales.

Experts say it is "encouraging" that people living in deprived areas have a similar chance of early stage diagnosis for cancers like breast, bowel, lung and prostate.

For breast cancer, 34.1% of women are diagnosed at stage 1 in Wales - more than 40% in Conwy and Gwynedd.

The lowest proportions are in Bridgend (29.2%) and Neath Port Talbot (25.6%).

For lung cancer, 11.6% of patients are diagnosed at stage 1 for Wales as a whole, with the highest proportions in Cardiff and the Vale of Glamorgan (just under 16%) and the lowest in Swansea and Neath Port Talbot (just over 8%).

The chart above shows the proportion of patients from different parts of Wales with cancer diagnosed when it is at stage 1 - usually when the tumour is at an early stage and relatively small.

An interactive dashboard has been published by the Welsh Cancer Intelligence and Surveillance Unit (Wisu) so people can see breakdowns of diagnosis at different stages of cancer, by different types and by health board or local authority area.

Melanoma and cancers of the uterus and breast have the highest proportion of cases diagnosed at an early stage.

Liver, pancreas, stomach and lung cancers have the lowest proportion of being spotted early.

Dr Dyfed Wyn Huws, Wisu director, said: "Across Wales, the diagnosis of lung cancer at an early stage has improved, and a higher proportion of prostate cancer cases are now recorded as early stage at diagnosis.

'Best in Europe'

"At the same time, there has been little change in breast cancer early stage at diagnosis and for all stages of bowel cancer."

The statistics also show older people have the lowest level of early stage diagnosis for breast, prostate and bowel cancer.

Tracey Cooper, chief executive of Public Health Wales (PHW), said: "It is encouraging that people from areas with higher deprivation have a similar chance to those from the least deprived areas of having their cancer diagnosed at an early stage for the key common cancers of breast, prostate, bowel and lung.

"However, while our cancer survival outcomes are broadly comparable to those of England, our long term aspiration is to become one of the best in Europe for our patients."

Experts say they can focus on finding cancer that has developed at an early stage when treatment can be more successful.

"Which is why it is so important to take up the offer when invited to take part in the screening programmes for cancers of the breast, cervix and bowel," added Chrissie Pickin, PHW director for health and wellbeing.