Rent arrears caused by delays in tenants receiving universal credit could hamper housing associations' building plans, it has been claimed.

Coastal Housing said about 131 of its tenants in Swansea claim universal credit, with 120 in arrears totalling £80,372, which could have affect long-term building plans.

But Community Housing Cymru said new affordable home numbers had risen.

A DWP spokesman said it had already "made improvements to advances".

The roll out of universal credit in Wales continues, with claimants in Swansea the latest to switch over on 13 December.

Paul Langley, head of welfare reform at Coastal Housing, said the minimum six-week wait for universal credit payments was affecting tenants and landlords.

He said: "People are waiting six weeks, sometimes longer, before they receive their first payment. That's obviously causing them financial problems, including for us, problems paying their rent and falling further behind.

"Across our tenants who are currently on universal credit, they're four times greater in rent arrears than those who we would normally expect to see through paying their rent themselves or through the housing benefit system, so there's a significant impact there for the tenant and ourselves."

He added: "Ultimately if we have large-scale rent arrears then our ability to build more homes and to develop more properties for the next generation [is at risk].

"There's great need for social housing, there are people on the waiting list across the whole of Wales and, for the entire housing sector, it's a worry if we have great rent arrears."

Yet Aaron Hill, of Community Housing Cymru, which represents housing associations, said: "Where Universal Credit has been rolled out, we have seen rental arrears treble on previous rates.

"This is having a severe impact on tenants and will ultimately impact upon resources within Welsh housing associations.

"Our 2017 socio-economic impact report demonstrates that regeneration services, including the provision of skills development and digital inclusion support, have already taken a financial hit due to welfare reform."

But he said the number of new affordable homes had steadily increased annually, and it was working with the Welsh Government to deliver its target of 20,000 affordable homes by 2021.

In Flintshire, 260 tenants receiving the new benefit have rent arrears worth £354,000.

Although it is not known how many have fallen behind because of delayed payments, the council's welfare reform team said people waiting for their first payment had been forced to borrow to pay their rent, bills and buy food.

A DWP spokesman said: "Already, we've made improvements to advances and will be reducing the time people wait for their first payment.

"On top of this, people moving onto universal credit who already get help with their housing costs will get an additional payment of two weeks housing benefit to help them stay on top of their rent payments."