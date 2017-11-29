Image caption Pinewood needed to stay in Wales and "prove value for money", according to Tory AM Suzy Davies

The Welsh Government has been referred to the information commissioner for allegedly refusing to answer questions over its relationship with Pinewood Studios.

In 2015, Pinewood Studios Wales agreed a 15-year lease on a Welsh Government-owned warehouse in Cardiff but the terms have now been renegotiated.

Conservative AM Suzy Davies claims her questions about the new deal have gone unanswered.

Welsh Government was asked to comment.

Pinewood began renting the converted warehouse after entering into the lease, which had a break clause after five years, but those terms have been renegotiated.

South Wales West AM Ms Davies has asked the information commissioner to consider the issue.

The Welsh Government has previously stated the agreement with Pinewood was confidential.

Ms Davies said: "I have been pushing Welsh Government for some time to give details of their relationship with Pinewood, the Media Investment Budget and the transparency of decisions made.

"I've also asked them to explain their expectations and demonstrate the value for money their support of Pinewood has achieved for Wales.

"However they will not answer me."

Image caption The fourth series of Sherlock had an estimated 11 million viewers per episode

WHAT PRODUCTIONS HAS PINEWOOD WALES BEEN INVOLVED WITH?

The Bastard Executioner (FX channel medieval series, cancelled after the first season)

Journey's End, World War One play's film adaption starring Sam Claflin and Toby Jones

Sherlock - season four of the BBC TV hit series

The State - Peter Kosminsky's miniseries for Channel 4, dramatising British Muslims going to fight with IS

Showdogs - canine crime caper film with Will Arnett

She said after spending taxpayers' money on the project, Pinewood needed to stay in Wales "and prove that value for money".

Ms Davies also wants to know what ministers are doing to encourage Pinewood to not exercise the break clause in their contract.

"Some of these questions were submitted in September and while Welsh Government have responded saying they will write back with full details, they have still not."

Image caption Ms Davies said it was "about time" Welsh Government provided some answers

Mrs Davies added: "It is about time that they started answering some of those questions and this is why I have referred this case to the information commissioner's office."

Until September 2017, Pinewood Pictures had administered the Welsh Government's £30m media investment budget, which was announced when Pinewood's move to Wales was confirmed in 2014.

The budget has been used to fund some of the productions made at Pinewood's Cardiff studio.

BBC Wales recently asked the Welsh Government to respond to detailed questions about its new relationship with Pinewood, but was told that it "won't be answering questions" for commercial reasons.

Instead, it provided a statement which failed to address the issues raised, but which stated that while the "terms of the new agreement are in confidence... Pinewood remains fully committed to operating the studio in Wentloog".