Motorists are being warned to take extra care as wintry conditions continue to cause disruption in parts of Wales.

A Met Office yellow "be aware" warning for ice is in place until 11:00 GMT on Wednesday, with untreated roads and pavements potentially hazardous.

Only a handful of schools will close for a third day following heavy snowfall at the weekend.

And there could be more snow in parts of north Wales later.

In Powys, gritters were out overnight preparing for rain, sleet and snow which is due to sweep across the county.

Councillor Liam Fitzpatrick, cabinet member for highways, said drivers needed to "go carefully and patiently".

The Bwlch Mountain Road in Rhondda Cynon Taff remains closed due to icy conditions, with the council saying it is still unsafe for motorists to use.

Arriva Trains Wales said the line between Llanelli, Carmarthenshire, and Craven Arms in Shropshire will be closed all day due to fallen trees or overhanging branches following the high winds and heavy snow.

But with the worst of the weather appearing to have passed, most schools will open after about 300 were closed on Tuesday after snow turned to ice.

Currently 40 schools are shut across Powys, Torfaen, Rhondda Cynon Taff, Blaenau Gwent, Caerphilly and Wrexham

Image caption Snow covers parts of the Brecon Beacons

Details of any school closures are available on council websites.