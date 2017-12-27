Your Pictures: 20-26 December
A weekly selection of your pictures from around Wales.
-
Charles Lamb
Charles Lamb got up early to take this from his farm in Fishguard, Pembrokeshire. If you would like your picture to be included, email it to newsonlinepictures@bbc.co.uk with your details and information about how you came to take the image.
-
Nathanael Jones
Roaring into Christmas: Nathanael Jones took this very festive and Welsh image.
-
Glenn Kirkham
Glenn Kirkham took this stunning image at Newborough Beach on Anglesey.
-
Barbara Fuller
Silhouettes in the sunset: Barbara Fuller photographed this group of boys as they walked along the sea defence rocks in Tywyn, Gwynedd.
-
Paul Hughes
Early riser: Paul Hughes took this snap of the sunrise over the summit of Fan y Big in the Brecon Beacons.
-
Les Morgan
Les Morgan captured this wintry picture from the Monmouthshire and Brecon canal.
-
Claire Illari
Walking off the turkey: Claire Illari took this photo on a walk with her dog around Caerphilly.
-
Ceri Brown
This is how they do a White Christmas at Newgale in Pembrokeshire - according to Ceri Brown.
-
Dylan Lewis
This robin was captured at Tywyn in Gwynedd by Dylan Lewis
-
DAFYDD MURRAY
Celebrating the start of Christmas - this colourful firework display was snapped by Dafydd Murray in Conwy.
-
Ryan Owen
Ryan Owen took this atmospheric shot of the remains of the Helvetia - wrecked on the Gower coast at Rhossili Bay in 1887.
-
Alun Nevett
Lighting up Cardiff Bay - Alun Nevett captured this festive shot of the Wales Millennium Centre