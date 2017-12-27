Image copyright Chepstow Racecourse Image caption And it is OFF: Flooding postpones the Welsh Grand National at Chepstow Racecourse

Hundreds of homes were left without power overnight - and the classic Welsh Grand National horse race has been postponed by bad weather.

It followed a Met Office yellow weather warning for heavy rain and some snow remains, which ended at 11:00 GMT.

More than 1,000 properties experienced cuts overnight in mid and south Wales - about 190 homes remain without power.

Grand National organisers at Chepstow, Monmouthshire, said the race would now be run on 6 January.

"Due to 60mm [2.3in] of rain and snow in the last 48 hours it is with regret that The Coral Welsh Grand National has been abandoned," confirmed a racecourse spokesman on Wednesday morning.

Image copyright Chepstow Racecourse Image caption The race will now be held on 6 January

Energy network firm Western Power Distribution said its engineers were continuing to work to restore supplies to homes still without power.

The company said it was aware power remained off in parts of Bargoed and Blackwood in Caerphilly county.

Image caption The gritters were out in Crymych after snow made driving conditions tricky

Image caption Take care: Untreated roads in places like the Preseli Hills in Pembrokeshire were very icy on Wednesday morning

Dyfed-Powys Police said there had been a number of minor weather related incidents due to snow and ice in parts of Pembrokeshire, including a vehicle leaving the road on the A40 at Arnolds Hill, Haverfordwest.

The A470 at Storey Arms in the Brecon Beacons was also closed due to snow, but has since re-opened.

Natural Resources Wales said a flood alert is in place for the Taf and Cynin catchment area in Carmarthenshire.

A further yellow weather alert for ice covering the whole of Wales has been issued by the Met Office from 16:00 on Wednesday until 11:00 on Thursday morning.