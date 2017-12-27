Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Pair plucked from dangerous Crib Goch ridge

Two walkers plucked to safety from the most dangerous route to the summit of Snowdon were "not properly equipped", said rescuers.

The pair became stuck on Crib Goch in icy conditions on Tuesday afternoon.

The 3,000ft (923m) ridge has claimed several lives, including experienced climbers.

A coastguard helicopter was deployed and three members of Llanberis Mountain Rescue secured the two casualties before they were winched to safety.

"The walkers were not equipped properly for the terrain but thankfully had no injuries," a coastguard statement said.

"UK mountains should not be underestimated as they can be unforgiving for even the most experienced."

Image copyright Maritime and Coastguard Agency

Crib Goch is considered to be a scramble rather than a walk or hike, even in the summer. In the winter, it is classed as a mountaineering route, and requires full winter climbing equipment, such as ice axes and crampons.

In a separate incident on Tuesday, four walkers where rescued from the north ridge of nearby Tryfan.

The party had lost a torch and became stranded.

Members of the Ogwen Valley Mountain Rescue team located them, and the coastguard helicopter was again called in due to fears that a 75-year-old party member was very cold.