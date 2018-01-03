Your pictures in Wales: 27 December - 3 January

  • 3 January 2018

A weekly selection of your pictures from around Wales.

  • Red skies over Cardiff Bay taken by Chris Jones Chris Jones

    Red skies over Cardiff Bay taken by Chris Jones. If you would like your picture to be included, email it to newsonlinepictures@bbc.co.uk with your details and information about how you came to take the image.

  • Snowy Carneddau mountains Jen Dinsdale

    Jen Dinsdale snapped this stunning snow scene during a Christmas walk on the Carneddau mountains.

  • Snow scene at Penderyn in the Cynon Valley Ryan Owen

    Ryan Owen took this wintry landscape at Penderyn in the Cynon Valley.

  • Snow on a spaniel dog Mark Fetherstone

    A snow-dusted spaniel near Llangollen, as captured by Mark Fetherstone.

  • Lake Vyrnwy in Powys Trevor Hands

    Lake Vyrnwy in Powys on a winter's morning by Trevor Hands.

  • Corn Du Phil Esnor

    This snowy scene was snapped by Phil Esnor near the bottom of Corn Du on an ascent to Pen y Fan in the Brecon Beacons.

  • Red Kite bird in Llanddeusant, Carmarthenshire Steve Huggett

    Flying high: This Red Kite was spotted by Steve Huggett at the feeding station in Llanddeusant, Carmarthenshire.

  • Saundersfoot New Year's Day swim Kath Taylor

    Splashing out: Saundersfoot New Year's Day swim as captured by Kath Taylor.

  • Oxwich David Trotman

    Oxwich Bay in Gower covered in shells, as seen by David Trotman.

  • Beddgelert forest Hazeelin Hassan

    Hazeelin Hassan captured the woods in Beddgelert on a walk to Rhyd Ddu in Gwynedd.

  • Swim Gareth Jenkins

    There were blessings from on high for the Abersoch New Year's Day swim in aid of the RNLI, as seen by Gareth Jenkins.

  • Canal Les Morgan

    Les Morgan captured the low sun shining over a wintry looking Brecon and Monmouthshire canal near Pontypool.

More on this story