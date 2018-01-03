Your pictures in Wales: 27 December - 3 January
A weekly selection of your pictures from around Wales.
-
Chris Jones
Red skies over Cardiff Bay taken by Chris Jones.
-
Jen Dinsdale
Jen Dinsdale snapped this stunning snow scene during a Christmas walk on the Carneddau mountains.
-
Ryan Owen
Ryan Owen took this wintry landscape at Penderyn in the Cynon Valley.
-
Mark Fetherstone
A snow-dusted spaniel near Llangollen, as captured by Mark Fetherstone.
-
Trevor Hands
Lake Vyrnwy in Powys on a winter's morning by Trevor Hands.
-
Phil Esnor
This snowy scene was snapped by Phil Esnor near the bottom of Corn Du on an ascent to Pen y Fan in the Brecon Beacons.
-
Steve Huggett
Flying high: This Red Kite was spotted by Steve Huggett at the feeding station in Llanddeusant, Carmarthenshire.
-
Kath Taylor
Splashing out: Saundersfoot New Year's Day swim as captured by Kath Taylor.
-
David Trotman
Oxwich Bay in Gower covered in shells, as seen by David Trotman.
-
Hazeelin Hassan
Hazeelin Hassan captured the woods in Beddgelert on a walk to Rhyd Ddu in Gwynedd.
-
Gareth Jenkins
There were blessings from on high for the Abersoch New Year's Day swim in aid of the RNLI, as seen by Gareth Jenkins.
-
Les Morgan
Les Morgan captured the low sun shining over a wintry looking Brecon and Monmouthshire canal near Pontypool.
