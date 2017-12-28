Slips and falls warning because of icy conditions in Wales
- 28 December 2017
A fresh "be aware" ice warning has been issued for Wales for Friday, with temperatures expected to drop to -2C in places overnight.
The yellow "be aware" alert from the Met Office covers Flintshire and Wrexham from 02:00 GMT until 09:00 on Friday.
It follows earlier warnings covering the whole of Wales on Thursday.
North Wales Police said there had been reports of several crashes on the region's roads during the day.