Wales

Slips and falls warning because of icy conditions in Wales

  • 28 December 2017
Ice warning
Image caption Temperatures will dip below freezing in places overnight

A fresh "be aware" ice warning has been issued for Wales for Friday, with temperatures expected to drop to -2C in places overnight.

The yellow "be aware" alert from the Met Office covers Flintshire and Wrexham from 02:00 GMT until 09:00 on Friday.

It follows earlier warnings covering the whole of Wales on Thursday.

North Wales Police said there had been reports of several crashes on the region's roads during the day.

More on this story