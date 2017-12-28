Image caption Temperatures will dip below freezing in places overnight

A fresh "be aware" ice warning has been issued for Wales for Friday, with temperatures expected to drop to -2C in places overnight.

The yellow "be aware" alert from the Met Office covers Flintshire and Wrexham from 02:00 GMT until 09:00 on Friday.

It follows earlier warnings covering the whole of Wales on Thursday.

North Wales Police said there had been reports of several crashes on the region's roads during the day.