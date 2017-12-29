Image copyright Thinkstock

The goal of reaching one million Welsh speakers will be helped by an extra £2m over the next two years.

In 2016, First Minister Carwyn Jones announced plans to almost double the figure from 562,000 by 2050.

The extra cash will go to Mudiad Meithrin - a charity which gives early years, including nursery, Welsh-language education.

It will now receive an extra £1m in each of the next two years on top of its £2m Welsh Government funding.

The money will help it set up new provisions in areas where there is a lack of opportunity to use the language.