Heavy rain forecast to hit south Wales on Saturday could affect travel and lead to flooding, the Met Office has said.

A yellow "be aware" warning is in place from 18:00 GMT on Saturday until 09:00 on Sunday.

Up to 1.5in (4cm) of rain is possible in parts, with surface water on roads likely to affect journey times.

Rising water levels on already saturated ground could also lead to homes and businesses flooding, it said.

In Wales, Blaenau Gwent, Bridgend, Caerphilly, Monmouthshire, Neath Port Talbot, Rhondda Cynon Taff, Torfaen, Merthyr Tydfil, Cardiff, Newport and the Vale of Glamorgan are expected to be affected.