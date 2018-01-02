Image copyright Co-op Image caption Co-op boss Jo Whitfield: 'Ambition for our stores to be at the heart of local life'

The Co-op expects to create about 200 jobs amid plans to open at least 10 new food stores in Wales this year.

The first is due to open later this month at Rhayader, Powys, followed by another at Bryncoch in Neath.

The retailer said it would invest over £160m in 100 new stores across the UK, including 18 in Scotland.

It has also pledged to makeover 150 stores including some in Carmarthenshire, Conwy, Denbighshire, Gwynedd and Rhondda Cynon Taff.