A tree fell on a car leaving a man needing treatment as Wales dealt with high winds and the fallout of Storm Eleanor.

It happened at Hensol, Vale of Glamorgan, with paramedics attending.

Gusts of up to 79mph (130km/h) hit the coast overnight and a yellow "be aware" weather warning is in place for the whole of Wales until 18:00 GMT.

There are currently 36 flood warnings in force - covering coast and tidal estuary areas of Wales.

A roof that blew on to the road has also closed St Bride's Way in Barry, Vale of Glamorgan.

On Tuesday, gusts of 79mph (127km/h) were recorded in Capel Curig, Conwy county, with a warning from Natural Resources Wales that large waves and debris could cause injury.

The problems have been caused as Storm Eleanor - the fifth-named storm of the season - approached the UK from the Atlantic.

Arriva Trains Wales has suspended its service between Blaenau Ffestiniog, Gwynedd and North Llanrwst, Conwy, because of expected flooding on the line.

Strong winds have also closed the M48 Severn bridge in both directions in Monmouthshire, with diversions in place over the M4 crossing.

High tides have also shut the A487 at Fishguard, Pembrokeshire, until at least 10:00 GMT on Wednesday.

Flooding has closed the A4109, Aberdulais, Neath Port Talbot and strong winds mean the Britannia Bridge, Anglesey, and the Cleddau Bridge, Pembrokeshire, are both closed to high-side vehicles.

And the A466 in Tintern, Monmouthshire, will be closed at the junction with Trelleck Road and the junction with Royal George during high tide on Wednesday and Thursday.

The Coastguard also reported 12 ships are sheltering from high winds off Moelfre, on the east coast of Anglesey.