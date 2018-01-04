Image copyright Chris Pain

Strong winds could bring disruption across Wales on Thursday, forecasters have warned.

Travel and public transport is set to be affected with Irish Ferries and Stena Line ferry services between Wales and Ireland delayed or cancelled.

The Met Office has yellow "be aware" warning in force until 19:00 GMT with gusts of up to 60mph (96km/h) expected.

There are speed restrictions on the M48 Severn Bridge and some homes have lost power.

"We could see gusts of 50 to 60 mph that could cause problems on the roads and along coastal areas," said BBC Wales weather forecaster Behnaz Akhgar.

The are four flood warnings in place for tidal areas in Carmarthen and Pembrokeshire at Carmarthen Bay Holiday Park, Crofty, Pendine and Dale.

Image caption Waves flooded on to Aberystwyth seafront

Image caption High water levels at Tintern, Monmouthshire

The Promenade in Old Colwyn is still closed and the Met Office have warned that Wales will suffer the strongest winds throughout Thursday morning.

Western Power Distribution has reported that hundreds of homes across Wales are without power.

Thursday's winds follows Storm Eleanor, which battered the Welsh coast with winds of up to 79mph.

