Your pictures: 4-10 January 2018
A weekly selection of your pictures from around Wales.
-
Thomas Winstone
The night sky above the Elan Valley, in Powys, courtesy of Thomas Winstone. If you would like your picture to be included, email it to newsonlinepictures@bbc.co.uk with your details and information about how you came to take the image.
-
Luc Davies
Luc Davies took this shot of the Snowdon Massif from Capel Curig.
-
Dafydd Wyn Morgan
Dafydd Wyn Morgan captured this perfect moment on Pumlumon Fawr in the Cambrian Mountains at dawn.
-
Adrian Devereux
Adrian Devereux took this image of Snowdon during a climbing trip.
-
Stefania Fulgoni
These beautiful butterflies were taken by Stefania Fulgoni from Merthyr Tydfil.
-
Huw T Griff
This teacup pictured in Snowdonia is a tribute from Instagram user @huwtgriff to his late father, who took his favourite cup and saucer mountain climbing.
-
Rachel Roberts
Spaniels Milli, Jess and Benji poised on Sychnant Pass, Conwy, during the recent snow.
-
James Williams
James Williams was left starry-eyed at the sight of Llyn Nantlle in Gwynedd at night.
-
Susan Dobbs
Susan Dobbs made a friend on a frosty walk along the ridge at Bryncethin, Bridgend.
-
Hannah Parkinson
A mixed flock of wigeon and oystercatchers over Barmouth estuary, captured by Hannah Parkinson.
-
David Griffiths
This view of sundown at Rhosneigr on Anglesey was taken by David Griffiths.
-
Mel Garside
A moody shot of a gateway at Ogwen Valley in Snowdonia, as seen by Mel Garside.