Your pictures: 4-10 January 2018

  • 10 January 2018

A weekly selection of your pictures from around Wales.

  • The night sky above the Elan Valley Thomas Winstone

    The night sky above the Elan Valley, in Powys, courtesy of Thomas Winstone. If you would like your picture to be included, email it to newsonlinepictures@bbc.co.uk with your details and information about how you came to take the image.

  • the Snowdon Massif from Capel Curig Luc Davies

    Luc Davies took this shot of the Snowdon Massif from Capel Curig.

  • Pumlumon Fawr in the Cambrian Mountains at dawn Dafydd Wyn Morgan

    Dafydd Wyn Morgan captured this perfect moment on Pumlumon Fawr in the Cambrian Mountains at dawn.

  • Moody view of Snowdonia Adrian Devereux

    Adrian Devereux took this image of Snowdon during a climbing trip.

  • butterflies on flowers Stefania Fulgoni

    These beautiful butterflies were taken by Stefania Fulgoni from Merthyr Tydfil.

  • Tea cup on a mountain in Snowdonia Huw T Griff

    This teacup pictured in Snowdonia is a tribute from Instagram user @huwtgriff to his late father, who took his favourite cup and saucer mountain climbing.

  • Spaniels Milli, Jess and Benji in snow Rachel Roberts

    Spaniels Milli, Jess and Benji poised on Sychnant Pass, Conwy, during the recent snow.

  • Llyn Nantlle in Gwynedd at night James Williams

    James Williams was left starry-eyed at the sight of Llyn Nantlle in Gwynedd at night.

  • a horse in a field at Bryncethin Susan Dobbs

    Susan Dobbs made a friend on a frosty walk along the ridge at Bryncethin, Bridgend.

  • birds over Barmouth estuary Hannah Parkinson

    A mixed flock of wigeon and oystercatchers over Barmouth estuary, captured by Hannah Parkinson.

  • sundown at Rhosneigr David Griffiths

    This view of sundown at Rhosneigr on Anglesey was taken by David Griffiths.

  • A gateway in Ogwen Valley Snowdonia Mel Garside

    A moody shot of a gateway at Ogwen Valley in Snowdonia, as seen by Mel Garside.

