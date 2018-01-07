Image copyright Getty Images

Welsh superstar Sir Tom Jones said he no longer felt "comfortable" in his Los Angeles home after his wife's death.

Sir Tom, 77, has sold the LA mansion and is now living in the UK permanently.

Lady Melinda Rose Woodward, who was married to the singer for 59 years, died of cancer in April 2016 at the age of 75.

"That was our house in LA. I didn't feel comfortable there any more," he told the Sunday Mirror newspaper.

He said his wife always wanted to comeback: "She was always homesick.

"Then she got sick and we couldn't do it. She told me to go back the last week she was alive. She told me to get a flat in London.

"She would have loved to have come back but we left it too late."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Sir Tom and his wife back at the height of the swinging sixties

He said that, apart from photographs and some artwork, the recent buyer "wanted the whole thing, furniture and everything".

He added it "was great for me because I wouldn't have been able to put all that stuff into a flat".

Sir Tom has just returned to TV screens as a coach on The Voice UK alongside Jennifer Hudson, Will.i.am and new panellist Olly Murs.