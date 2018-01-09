Image caption Jamie Owen will present his last Wales Today on Tuesday evening

Television news presenter Jamie Owen has announced he is leaving BBC Wales.

The 50-year-old joined the BBC in 1989 and has presented Wales Today since 1994 but is taking up a new role with international broadcaster TRT World.

His last Wales Today will be broadcast on Tuesday evening.

Mr Owen, from Haverfordwest, Pembrokeshire, said: "I've had a blast at BBC Wales - but the offer to front international news on a global platform is an offer too good to refuse."

As well as BBC Wales Today, he has also worked for BBC Radio Wales, Five Live, Radio 4 and the BBC World Service.

Mr Owen has also presented more than 30 documentaries for BBC Wales.

Rhodri Talfan Davies, director of BBC Wales, said: "Jamie has helped chronicle every twist and turn in our nation's story over more than two decades.

"A natural and instinctive broadcaster, he's made an immense contribution on both radio and television. We all wish him well on his latest international assignment."

Garmon Rhys, BBC Wales' head of news added: "I want to thank Jamie for his huge contribution to BBC Wales over many years.

"A unique broadcaster, he's been an integral part of BBC Wales Today for over two decades."